Aviva PLC Has $4.76 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,282,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 49,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 40,869 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 335,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

SSNC opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

