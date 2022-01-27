Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 47.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,592 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after buying an additional 614,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after buying an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.45.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

