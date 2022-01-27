Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 438.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 494,679 shares of company stock worth $80,663,341. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGEN opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.97. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.83 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

