Aviva PLC Sells 5,198 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $54.58 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.