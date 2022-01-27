Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,741.92

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,741.92 ($23.50) and traded as low as GBX 1,010 ($13.63). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 1,050 ($14.17), with a volume of 65,256 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 1,740 ($23.48) to GBX 1,120 ($15.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,741.92. The company has a market cap of £325.74 million and a P/E ratio of -17.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is presently -0.65%.

In other news, insider Nick Keveth sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($15.61), for a total value of £74,244.69 ($100,168.23). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,404 over the last three months.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.