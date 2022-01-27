Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of AXTA opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

