B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.53. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 28,814 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.23% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.