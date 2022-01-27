B. Riley Lowers MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Price Target to $6.00

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the second quarter valued at about $2,889,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter valued at about $754,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 120.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 92,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.