B. Riley Trims Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Target Price to $6.00

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entera Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $2.28 on Monday. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entera Bio by 38.7% during the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 692,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Entera Bio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.