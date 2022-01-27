B. Riley Trims Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Target Price to $152.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $170.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.81.

Shares of TBK opened at $86.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average is $102.62.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $689,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,183,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

