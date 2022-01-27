B2Gold (BTG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: BTG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2022 – B2Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

1/20/2022 – B2Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

1/20/2022 – B2Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

1/18/2022 – B2Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $6.50 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – B2Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

12/10/2021 – B2Gold was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 337,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253,504. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,751,000 after buying an additional 518,415 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,927 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 494,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,847,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 609,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in B2Gold by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,962,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,085 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

