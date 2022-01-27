Baader Bank Reiterates €142.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €142.00 ($161.36) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €138.79 ($157.71).

SAP stock opened at €117.88 ($133.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SAP has a 1-year low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($147.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is €121.73 and its 200 day moving average is €122.85.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

