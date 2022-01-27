Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,633 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of Baidu worth $157,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashmore Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 100.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,064 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 328.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 142.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 112,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 65,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 455,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $148.30 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.44.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

