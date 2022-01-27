Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $31.00. The stock traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 608462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,446,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,174,906. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 119.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.