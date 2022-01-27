Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.26.

Shares of BLDP opened at $9.49 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 403,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 131,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 28,755 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 82.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

