Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 624 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

CATC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

