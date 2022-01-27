Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTO. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

