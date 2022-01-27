Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

