Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $654.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.70 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BSAC opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 464,424 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

