Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $7,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $112.41 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.81. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

