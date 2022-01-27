Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 41,821 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,821 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

