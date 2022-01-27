Bank of America Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $24.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Invesco by 129.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,547 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,687,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Invesco by 647.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,091,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Invesco by 1,902.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,819 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

