Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.45 Million

Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce sales of $164.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.60 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $163.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $676.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $679.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $714.48 million, with estimates ranging from $706.65 million to $722.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $86.63 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $75.68 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.
About Bank of Hawaii
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank's stock worth $229,654,000 after buying an additional 311,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank's stock valued at $166,272,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank's stock valued at $325,146,000 after purchasing an additional 102,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank's stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 68,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank's stock valued at $121,755,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company's stock.
