Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 51,800 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.13% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 80,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $459,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $1,425,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 639.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 475,088 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

