Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 54,520 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 270.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,520 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,368,000 after buying an additional 511,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,948,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $167.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.66. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

