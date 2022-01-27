Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $16,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after buying an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after buying an additional 908,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,741,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after buying an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC opened at $91.94 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

