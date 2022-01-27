Bank of Nova Scotia Has $13.47 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of FOX worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,487 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 66.9% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,012,000 after purchasing an additional 421,379 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in FOX by 41.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FOX by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth about $2,079,000. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOX. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

