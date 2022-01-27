Bank of Nova Scotia Has $14.04 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $378.57 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.