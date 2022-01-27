Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.15% of Boyd Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,226,000 after buying an additional 212,666 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

NYSE BYD opened at $59.45 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.