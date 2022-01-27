Barclays Begins Coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.17.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $562.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

