Barclays Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $130.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s previous close.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent has a 52-week low of $95.91 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.30.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,007,724 shares of company stock valued at $388,852,580 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

