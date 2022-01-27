Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

NYSE MTDR opened at $44.79 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 4.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

