Barclays PLC Buys 12,212 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after buying an additional 139,681 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4,044.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,272 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $577,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $122.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

