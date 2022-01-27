Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 59.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 29.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after buying an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $10,870,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,628,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,843,000 after buying an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.78.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Read More: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.