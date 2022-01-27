Barclays PLC Purchases 56,376 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after acquiring an additional 878,159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MYGN opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

