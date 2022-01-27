Barclays Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Barclays set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($85.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.78 ($75.89).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA DPW opened at €52.32 ($59.45) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($46.95). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.16.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.