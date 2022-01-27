Barclays Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,024 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 79% compared to the average volume of 2,253 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 235,377 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,379 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Barclays by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,570,000 after buying an additional 200,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Barclays by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a report on Monday, December 6th. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Barclays stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. Barclays has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

