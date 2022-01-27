Barings LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $563,759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,641 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 323,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 98,758 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 268,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 116,587 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.