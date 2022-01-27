Barings LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 28.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $440,786,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

NYSE GPN opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

