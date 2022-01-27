Barings LLC Invests $294,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 252,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.05.

Shares of PNC opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

