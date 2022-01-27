Barings LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $111.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.01. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

