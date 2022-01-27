Barings LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 27.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Garmin stock opened at $120.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.59 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.70.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

