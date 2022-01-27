Barings LLC Sells 5,319 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.64 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.