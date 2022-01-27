Barings LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after purchasing an additional 368,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,725,000 after purchasing an additional 320,132 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $112.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

