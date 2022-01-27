Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 30000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$18.15 million and a PE ratio of -7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

