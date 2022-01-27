Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $246.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.55 and a 200 day moving average of $248.07. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

