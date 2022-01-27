Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after buying an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,127,000 after buying an additional 1,711,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

