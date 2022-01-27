Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barratt Developments in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.62) to GBX 832 ($11.23) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.60) to GBX 850 ($11.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.00.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

