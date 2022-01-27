Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 266,755 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.48% of Owens Corning worth $41,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,180 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning stock opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $75.44 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

