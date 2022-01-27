Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Makes New Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 480,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,827,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after purchasing an additional 378,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Quidel by 1,982.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after acquiring an additional 338,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quidel by 158.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 245,503 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Quidel by 58.6% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after acquiring an additional 162,800 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Quidel by 19.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,662 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average is $134.82. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

